Niagara Region awarded 2021 Canada Summer Games

Along with the Niagara Region, Ottawa was competing against Sudbury, Kitchener-Waterloo, Guelph and Cambridge for the right to host the games.

“I am tremendously proud of what Niagara has accomplished here today and the entire community should know our effort has produced an wonderful result”, said Caslin. By supporting these Games, the province is providing opportunities for Ontario’s amateur athletes to gain the elite competition experience they need to excel on the world stage.

In August 2021, Niagara Region will welcome approximately 4,600 athletes from across Canada to compete in 17 sports over the course of two weeks. Thunder Bay played host in 1981 and London in 2001.

Waterloo Region’s bid to host thousands of athletes from across Canada has come up short. “We would not have received this good news without you”, added Caslin.

After months of preparation and trying to woo Canada Games officials back in February, it all comes down to today.

The selection committee will announce the winning bid at a press conference in Toronto Thursday afternoon.

It’s a day of celebration in Niagara Region.

Ottawa would have been the largest city ever to host the games.

As the summer games are a national event, they will be televised across the country with over 400 media members in attendance and 80 hours of national media coverage.