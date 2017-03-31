Nigeria summons Indian envoy over attacks on students

The post Indian police make sixth arrest over attack on Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

The students were thrashed with sticks and metal chairs in Greater Noida in a vicious assault that was captured on camera and shared widely on social media.

The issue also echoed in Parliament with the entire Rajya Sabha condemning the attacks in one voice.

The residents had taken out a protest march after police released from their custody some Nigerians, who were detained in connection with the boy’s death, due to “lack of evidence”.

Reports said the Indian High Commissioner B.N. Reddy in Abuja was summoned by Permanent Secretary Olusola Enikanolaiye to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria on Wednesday and was asked to explain the incident in which four Nigerian nationals were beaten up by a mob after a local boy was found dead because of alleged drug overdose.

The sharp protest from Nigeria, consistently among India’s top two crude oil suppliers over the past two years, triggered an escalation in the Narendra Modi government’s efforts to firefight the diplomatic challenge and broader perceptions hurting an unprecedented outreach to Africa.

The Ministry of External Affairs promised tough action saying that the law of the land would take its course on this incident.

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj said the UP government was conducting an independent probe and action would be taken.

Today, Sushma iterated a commitment to ensuring an “unbiased” probe into the attacks.

The ministry is in touch with the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration, which has enhanced round-the-clock security in the area, Baglay said. Violence escalated the next day when two Nigerian brothers were attacked by a mob inside a shopping mall.

After allegations by a Kenyan woman that she was attacked in a cab yesterday, also in Greater Noida, the foreign office also held two meetings with the country’s high commission.

Five people were arrested for the attacks. “India’s name has now been sullied throughout the world”, he said, asking the government to set up a special cell to look after the welfare of African students. “Those who are guests in our country, here for a legitimate goal and are undertaking activities beneficial to mutual understanding should feel secure”. It demanded that authorities in India’s Uttar Pradesh state “must bring to justice those responsible of racist attacks on Black African Students”.

Asked if these were racial attacks, Baglay said, “Pending the investigation, it is not correct to go into the nature and the reason for these particular activities”.

India, Baglay said, would “continue to welcome” African people “as valuable partners”.