No decision yet on staying in Paris climate accord

The Trump order’s main target is former president Barack Obama’s Clean Power Plan that required states to slash carbon emissions from power plants – a critical element in helping the U.S. meet its commitments to the global climate change accord. However, as Digital Journal has previously shown, getting rid of the Clean Power Plan will be much more hard. Trump asked a group of miners assembled for a photo op at the signing of his anti-environment executive order. They believe it will stimulate the U.S. energy market and the economy, and allow for the construction of more highways, bridges and railroads. Critics say that rolling back Obama’s Clean Power Plan is unlikely to result in a boost to production or to create substantial numbers of jobs.

Trump’s executive action will undo the previous administration’s commitment to the Clean Power Plan, a rule that aimed to drastically cut nationwide power plant carbon dioxide emissions by 32 percent from 2005 rates by 2030. Energy companies have converted coal-fired power plants so they’ll burn natural gas instead.

Legal analysts say undoing the Obama plan will take time, even though a stay from the U.S. Supreme Court had halted its implementation.

Trump’s March 28 order to reexamine or kill a host of federal actions to combat climate change might help lower USA energy prices but will hurt development of new energy technologies.

Smith said renewable, clean energy sources like solar and wind are increasingly cost-competitive.

“I am taking historic steps to lift restrictions on American energy, to reverse government intrusion and to cancel job-killing regulations”, Mr. Trump said Tuesday while surrounded by coal industry executives.

He is now tasked with rewriting or slightly altering the Clean Power Plan.

“Certainly Trump’s policy will bump that number up and will accelerate climate change and that’s devastating”, said Dr Crowther, speaking to The Independent.

The US is poised to compete in energy markets while abiding by the agreement’s calls for emissions reductions in part due to its increasing reliance on natural gas, which produces energy with fewer emissions, Trelenberg said. The agencies must finalise their plans within 180 days.

Selin’s Op-Ed, entitled “Trump Slams Brakes on Obama’s Climate Plan, But There’s Still a Long Road Ahead, ” was published on March 29, 2017 in The Conversation.

Donald Trump appointed climate change cynic Scott Pruitt as head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) past year. But coal production has dropped dramatically as renewable power has surged. So, as we’ve suggested before and the New York Times reiterates, the unlikely-sounding successor will probably be China. Under the Paris Agreement, the U.S. is committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 26-28% from 2005 levels by 2025.

“When the president rolls back the order he and EPA Administrator Pruitt are basically saying they don’t have confidence in America ingenuity, in the ingenuity of our companies to make energy cleaner tomorrow than we make it today”, Kaine said. “America’s 99 nuclear plants provide that every day, along with 100,000 jobs as they produce almost 20% of our electricity”.