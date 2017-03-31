No peace without Palestinian state: Jordan

(From LtoR) United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen attend the 28th Ordinary Summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea, Jordan March 29, 2017. President Donald Trump has said he would move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas affirmed their commitment to a two-state solution to the decades-long Arab-Israeli conflict in a tripartite gathering in Jordan on Wednesday. The Arab states declared their willingness to “continue to work to relaunch serious Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations” based on their longstanding framework. Since taking office in January, Trump has sent mixed signals over how he will address the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, including a break with decades of U.S. policy by saying he would be open to a one-state solution if it meant peace.

The president has backed off the two-state solution, which has been USA policy for two decades, saying he would abide by what the Israelis and Palestinians decide. Greenblatt tweeted that the meeting was “positive” and that it “continued (the) discussion on how to make tangible progress on peace”.

“Israel is continuing to expand settlements and wreck chances of peace”, he said. She said the woman was a resident of East Jerusalem, which Israel captured along with the West Bank in the 1967 Middle East war.

Netanyahu has not formally abandoned his stated support for the two-state solution, but has stopped mentioning it in his speeches since Trump was elected.

Arab leaders declared their willingness to help advance the two-state solution, signaling that Palestinian demands would have to be addressed before, not after, any regional embrace of Israel.

“Concerning Yemen, and as part of the Arab alliance, we reaffirm our commitment to the unity, territorial integrity and independence of Yemen, and our support for the constitutional legitimacy vested in His Excellency President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi”.

In spite of these comments, Arab League Secretary General Ahmad Abul Gheit told Arab media that he maintains a new plan has been presented by the Palestinians.

This would undercut Israel’s proposal of a regional peace in which normalization with some Arab countries would precede a deal with the Palestinians. Abbas said he expects the summit to give full backing to Palestinian positions and to deliver a “clear message to the world about Palestinian rights”.

The summit’s closing statement said “peace is a strategic option” for Arab states.

The AL summit highlighted divisions among Arab heads of state.

Close to 40 per cent of the city’s residents are Palestinians. The initiative also seeks for East Jerusalem to be the capital of the independent Palestine.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, has been a scene of frequent Israeli-Palestinian tensions, including clashes.

Efforts to end conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Libya must “not distract us from seeking to heal the longest open wound in the region, the plight of the Palestinian people”, Guterres said.