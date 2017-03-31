No twilight grand final this year: AFL

The grand final will begin with a traditional 2:30pm AEST bounce on Saturday, 30 September, after the league decided there was no compelling reason to change this year.

Alastiar Clarkson wants a trial of a twilight grand final.

The AFL has resisted calls to delay this year’s grand final to a twilight start, but the showpiece game appears destined for a new timeslot post-2017.

It was a move the NRL made back in 2001 when Newcastle won the first ever Grand Final under lights over Parramatta.

Star player and captain for Collingwood, Scott Pendlebury, threw support behind the move saying an evening spectacle would provide a “great buzz”.

“I’ve said that I think there’s an inevitability within this broadcast contract, when that is I don’t know”, McLachlan said. It’s something that is much better for television and sponsorship and viewership.

The League confirmed on Friday morning the Commission had accepted McLachlan’s recommendation to keep the game in its traditional Saturday afternoon slot for this season. “[There is] nothing like exploring something to see if it works”, he said.

“If you took a long-term view, it’s inevitable, but it’s a question of when and it’s to do with the composition of the commission, the presidents and others in the industry who have their views”, he said.

“The majority of supporters want to keep it at 2.30 pm”, he said. “You couldn’t say every aspect of this is going to be tight, better, improved and clearly we need to lead on this”. “Until we are definitive about that, it will stay the same”.