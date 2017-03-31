North Carolina’s “bathroom bill” repeal: who’s satisfied?

However, gay and transgender rights activists complained that the measure still denies them protection from discrimination, and it was not immediately clear whether the plan would satisfy the NCAA.

“The actions in North Carolina do not affect what we have done in Texas”, Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick said in a statement.

Conservatives, meanwhile, staunchly defended HB2 and condemned the new measure.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)  Basketball-mad North Carolina is bracing for what could be another costly hit from its “bathroom bill” as the NCAA selects four years of championship sites for a variety of sports.

“What I think about are the parents of trans youth and the members of the trans community who are going to go four more years trying to figure out how they’re going to get through it and not be bullied and mistreated every day”, she said.

The bill aimed at dismantling HB2, which required people to use bathroom and locker room facilities that correspond to the gender given on their birth certificate while in schools and other government-run buildings, will now head to a vote in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt tweeted Thursday that “It ain’t over until the LGBT community and the ACLU say it’s over”. The state’s Republican lieutenant governor questioned the need after Republican President Donald Trump’s administration in February revoked the former Obama administration’s landmark guidance to public schools letting transgender students use the bathrooms of their choice.

The governor’s action eliminates the rule on bathroom use while giving state legislators, not local officials, control over public restroom policy.

But the fact the proposed end of House Bill 2 falls far short of a full repeal has angered many who opposed the law in the first place. It also prohibits local municipalities from passing their own nondiscrimination ordinances until 2020, according to The New York Times.

In April, Springsteen and the band canceled their show in Greensboro because of HB2, which Van Zandt described as an “evil virus”.

A compromise that would repeal North Carolina’s contentious “bathroom law” cleared a key hurdle Thursday when senators approved the measure, which is meant to help stem the financial backlash from the law limiting LGBT protections.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has said he supports the measure.

The bill, passed by both houses of the General Assembly, was part of a compromise worked out earlier in the week between Republican legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

Not everyone is pleased with the deal. Gay rights groups believe the replacement bill allows discrimination.

“It’s not a ideal deal, but it repeals House Bill 2 and begins to fix our reputation”, Cooper said Wednesday evening after the agreement was reached.

“It doesn’t do anything to better the lives of LGBT North Carolinians”, he continued.

The controversial measure, HB2, was signed into law previous year and led to widespread backlash against the state.

Two-thirds of the chamber’s 50 senators approved the bill Thursday. The bill passed the Senate, and then went to the House, where it also passed.

One of the sponsors of House Bill 2, Sen. HB2 was created to block a Charlotte non-discrimination ordinance, part of which allowed transgender people to use bathrooms and locker rooms of the gender they identify with and required people to use the restroom according to their biological sex listed on their birth certificate in government buildings, schools, and universities. Instead, it institutes a statewide prohibition on equality by banning non-discrimination protections across North Carolina and fuels the flames of anti-transgender hate.