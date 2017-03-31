North Korean Dictator Hails ‘Historic’ Rocket Test as Nuke Fears Rise

The North Korea leader said the engine would help North Korea achieve world-class satellite launch capability, the Korean Central News Agency added.

KCNA reports that the North Korean leader sees the success of the current test as a great event of historic significance while a new birth of the Juche-based rocket industry was unveiled.

The development, not confirmed elsewhere, comes as US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visits China – Pyongyang’s main ally.

North Korea has tested a new type of high-thrust engine to propel its rockets.

“Some of these technologies which the North Koreans are including in their rocket expansion program actually have to do with a covert method of firing missiles without being detected in advance of actually exploding the devices”.

Outside observers say that the nuclear-armed Pyongyang’s space programme is a fig leaf for weapons tests.

But U.S. officials and experts have said recent activity by North Korea, including more than two dozen ballistic missile tests since past year, show the country is making alarming progress toward its stated goal of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could target the U.S. mainland.

USA aerospace expert John Schilling said the engine appeared too big for any ICBM North Korea was working on but would be a good fit for the second stage of a new space rocket it is planning to build.

KIM Jong-un has threatened to reduce the United States “to ashes” as tensions with North Korea continue to increase.

“The North is hinting strongly that it will soon launch a new satellite rocket” from its Sohae satellite launch site, Mr. Yang told AFP.

North Korea also conducted a ground test of what it called a long-range rocket engine in September.

North Korea’s latest rocket engine test indicated that the isolated country is making “meaningful progress” in its efforts to build more rockets and missiles.

Trump’s latest comments on North Korea adopt a similar tone to his Twitter statement on the regime last week. “Trump stated that North Korea had been “‘playing’ the United States for years”.

“The US has a long-standing mutual defense treaty with South Korea and the United Nations commander, who is the US general here [in Seoul], has an obligation to fulfil the armistice, to maintain the ceasefire”, Dr. Pinkston told Sputnik.

“[We] will have to closely monitor how the rocket engine will be used down the road”, the Seoul official was quoted as telling reporters by local news agency Yonhap.