North Korean ice hockey team permitted to compete in South

The South Korean government approved the team’s trip to Pyongyang for next month’s 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in North Korea.

Seoul has given the North Korean women’s ice hockey team the green light to take part in an global competition in the South next week, a Unification Ministry official said on Wednesday. The delegation consists of 20 players and 10 coaches and other staffs, the official said.

The Unification Ministry has approved a North Korean female ice hockey team’s request to participate in the 2017 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s World Championship, which will be held in Gangnueng, in April.

Ministry deputy spokeswoman Lee Eugene said in a briefing on Friday that the “government gave approval considering that the competition is an worldwide sports game held according to global rules and procedures …(and) expects it to be carried out in a calm and orderly manner, considering the current situation between South Korea and North Korea”.

"We hope that the events will proceed calmly and with order considering the state of inter-Korean relations", she said.