North Korean murder suspects sent home with body of victim

In exchange, North Korea released nine Malaysians who were being held in Pyongyang and returned them to their homeland.

The Malaysians – three embassy workers and six family members including four children – were flown home in a government jet and greeted by Foreign Minister Anifah Aman at the airport early Friday.

Malaysians stranded in Pyongyang arrive at Kuala Lumpur International airport on Friday as part of the deal.

The counsellor said that when Pyongyang told them they could not leave North Korea, “we were very concerned especially since we had committed no wrong”.

Tensions between Kuala Lumpur and Pyongyang arose following the murder of Kim Jong-nam, 46, the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) here on Feb 13.

Malaysian prosecutors have charged two women – an Indonesian and a Vietnamese – with killing him, but South Korean and USA officials had regarded them as pawns in an operation carried out by North Korean agents.

Relations between Malaysia and North Korea have badly frayed since Kim’s death, with each expelling the other’s ambassador.

It was with barely disguised relief that Prime Minister Najib Razak announced the deal with North Korea to release Kim Jong nam’s body, after what he described as “sensitive” negotiations posing many challenges.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-nam’s body is expected to be transported on on Malaysia Airlines flight MH360 to Beijing, en route to Pyongyang.

Malaysia agreed to allow Mr Kim’s body to be returned to North Korea, although it is believed his closest next-of-kin are hiding in China.

The North Korean suspects are in Beijing waiting to board a plane bound for the North Korean capital.

South Korea has blamed Pyongyang for the Cold War-style killing, citing what officials say was a standing order from North Korea’s leader to eliminate his exiled and estranged half-brother.

Two women have been charged with murder over the death, Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam and Siti Aishah of Indonesia.

Four Malaysian diplomats and their family members had been stuck in North Korea since earlier this month, when both countries announced a freeze on departures amid a diplomatic row.

Malaysian police had named eight North Koreans they wanted to question in the case, including the three who were given safe passage to leave Malaysia on Thursday evening.

The assassination led to a major diplomatic dispute between Malaysia and North Korea.

“Kim Jong Nam’s existence and his murder are like a Pandora’s box that can not be known by the people”, said Kim Yong Hyun, professor of North Korean studies at Dongguk University.

Khalid said that on the day the body arrived at the hospital, officials from the North Korean embassy had confirmed the identity of the victim as Kim Jong-nam.

Mr Kim was murdered at Kuala Lumpur airport with a lethal nerve agent.

Hours after the news emerged in South Korea, Malaysian police confirmed that a North Korean man had died at the airport, without disclosing his identity.