North Korean suspects in Kim Jong Nam killing head home

Relations between both the countries have been badly impacted after the alleged murder of Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader’s at Kuala Lumpur’s airport.

The attack outraged Malaysia and sparked a diplomatic row with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), as North Korea is officially known, resulting in travel bans on both sides and a collapse in their long-standing friendly ties.

Following negotiations that he described as very sensitive,  Prime Minister Najib Razak said Malaysia agreed to release the body in exchange for the return of nine Malaysians held in North Koreas capital.

“Malaysia agreed to facilitate the transfer of the body to the family of the deceased in North Korea“, the statement said.

Photographs from Japan’s Kyodo news agency show Hyon Kwang Song, the second secretary at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, and Kim Uk Il, a staff member of North Korea’s state airline were on a flight to Beijing on Thursday night.

Malaysia has not directly blamed North Korea for the killing, but there is widespread suspicion that Pyongyang was responsible.

North Korea had insisted the body be returned to North Korea, despite North Korean officials claiming the dead man was not Mr Kim.

This prompted a war of words where North Korea’s ambassador Kang Chol accused Malaysia of colluding with “hostile forces”, allegations which Kuala Lumpur dubbed as “delusions, lies and half-truths”.

In a separate development, it has been revealed that Malaysian police at first mistook Mr Kim for a South Korean national after examining his passport in the chaotic aftermath of his death.

Kim Jong Nam, the eldest son of North Korea’s former leader Kim Jong Il, fell out of favor with the country’s leadership in 2001.

Kim Jong-nam died in February after being attacked at the Kuala Lumpur airport by two women, an Indonesian and a Vietnamese, who sprayed his face with a toxic VX nerve agent, deemed by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.

“The importance of bilateral relations was reaffirmed”, the statement from North Korea read.

Mohamad Nor Azrin, counsellor of the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang, said that while they had not been threatened and were free to move around they were not allowed to leave. He said this has been confirmed in light of the fact that the North Korean suspects are wanted by Interpol.

“We were not sure what to expect as we entered North Korean air space”, Hasrizan told the daily, adding that the crew and the rescued nine only started breathing easy upon leaving North Korean air space a few hours later with the nine Malaysians on board.

Two women – one Vietnamese and one Indonesian – have been arrested and charged with the murder.

For the past few years, he had lived in exile in the Chinese territory of Macau, and his family has gone into hiding since the murder.