Notable Stock Analysts Ratings Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

EPS ratio determined by looking at last 12 month figures is -2.68. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters have set a consensus target price of $62.80 on shares. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $70,552.86. Target prices may vary from one analyst to another due to the various ways they may proceed to calculate future price targets. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post $3.80 EPS for the current year. Southwest Airlines Co. got Downgrade on 25-Jan-17 where investment firm JP Morgan Downgrade the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Additionally, LUV had a day price range of $52.46 to $54.54. Barclays Initiates Coverage On the stock to Equal-Weight on 12/15/16 by stationing a price target of $65. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies. They now have a United States dollars 48 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

Analysts’ mean recommendation for Southwest Airlines Co. Analysts have a mean recommendation of 1.90 on this stock (A rating of less than 2 means buy, “hold” within the 3 range, “sell” within the 4 range, and “strong sell” within the 5 range).

ROI deals with the invested cash in the company and the return the investor realize on that money based on the net profit of the business. When it is 1, it is taken as strong call, whereas investors are reluctant to buy more or sell, when rating is 3. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the third quarter.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is worth US$33.27 Billion and has recently risen 0.65% to US$53.83. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The difference between Actual EPS and Estimated EPS was 0.05 Percent. The company’s institutional ownership is monitored at 94.5 percent.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has 618 Million shares outstanding and 614.08 Million shares were floated in market. The stock touched its high share price of $59.68 on Mar 1, 2017 and the stock also touched its Lowest price in the last 52-weeks of trading on Aug 2, 2016 as $35.42.

The company reported an impressive total revenue of 20.43 Billion in the last fiscal year.

Stock is now moving with a positive distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately 18.38%, and has a solid year to date (YTD) performance of 6.28% which means the stock is constantly adding to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. If a company has a PEG Ratio above one, it may show that the company is overvalued. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Southwest Airlines Co. now shows a Weekly Performance of 4.45%, where Monthly Performance is -7.1%, Quarterly performance is 7.6%, 6 Months performance is 47.55% and yearly performance percentage is 22.49%. The Monthly and Yearly performances are -7.31 percent and 19.97 percent respectively. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Company price to earnings (P/E) ratio, which measures the relationship between the earnings of a company and its stock price, is calculated as 15.10.