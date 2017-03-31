Now what? The next steps for health care legislation

The New York Times notes that White House and House GOP leaders met on Monday and Tuesday to discuss drafting a new bill that would repeal Obamacare.

Trump Donald Trump on Twitter called out the House Freedom Caucus, saying Democrats are “smiling” because the group of conservative lawmakers’ opposition to the Republican health care proposal “saved” Obamacare and Planned Parenthood. “We disagreed, but I was convinced that many members of the caucus were never going to say “Yes” to a bill ever”.

President Donald Trump is attacking conservative lawmakers after the failure of the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.

GOP divisions sunk leaders’ Obamacare repeal plan, and Republicans are just as split on how to proceed after failing to fulfill their long-time campaign promise.

The American Health Care Act would have preserved some aspects of Obamacare, including the provision allowing for children to stay on their parent’s health care plan until the age of twenty-six, and ensuring that those with pre-existing conditions can not be refused coverage.

“We’re going to have to see how this works out” he said of the Affordable Care Act.

“We may be in overtime, but I can tell you at the very end of the day, the most valuable player will be President Trump on this, because he will deliver”, Meadows said Sunday.

“I know that we’re all going to make a deal on health care”.

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina told viewers that he’s OK with running a deficit, if it’s in the name of tax cuts. “Once a few subgroups come together with a potential yes, boy I think it’s gonna be happening”.

Republicans had long promised to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s signature domestic healthcare policy, but could not get their various factions to agree on a bill. As LGBTQ Nation reported last month, women would be disproportionately hurt by a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, as would transgender Americans.

He and the other members of the leadership team suggested at the press conference that Republicans would be able to overcome the deep divisions that tore the caucus apart during the Obamacare repeal debate.

President Trump signed off on that decision, and the president declared he was moving on from health care to focus on his bigger priority, reforming the federal tax code.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that Democrats should be happy about the Republican failure because it leaves their system in place.

Poe said he had created the Freedom Caucus to “get a voice at the table”.

Instead, Moore thinks that Democrats should be steeling themselves for the fight to come; it’s not even close to being over.

“I don’t think the president is closing the door on anything”, he said.