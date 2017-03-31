NTSB to begin probe of Texas bus-truck crash that killed 13

In this aerial image taken from video footage Wednesday, authorities respond to a deadly crash involving a pickup truck and a bus filled with church members on USA 83 outside Garner State Park in northern Uvalde County, Texas.

He then collided head-on with the church bus.

It happened on US 83 outside Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio in Uvalde County. Only the truck driver and one bus passenger survived the crash. Federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have also joined the case, he said.

Howard Allen, 81, Rhonda Allen, 61, Harold Barber, 87, Margaret Barber, 82, Christie Moor, 68, Donna Hawkins, 69, Avis Banks, 83, Mildren Rosamond, 87, Addie Schmeltekopf, 84, Sue Tysdal, 76, Martha Walker, 84, and Dorothy Fern Vulliet, 84, were all killed during the crash. Out of respect for the families, we will wait until tomorrow to publish an official statement and list of names. McLean said those who were killed were among a group of 65 people from the church who attended the retreat, which included Bible study and fellowship.

One bus passenger is hospitalized, as is the 20-year-old truck driver.

Ten of those killed came from New Braunfels.

Twelve bus occupants, including the driver, died at the scene, DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez said. He added that everyone was anxious to know who was on the bus and what condition they are in, reports CNN.

And the bus was backed up onto a guardrail, with glass and debris scattered around.

“With heavy hearts our thoughts and prayers are with the victims’ families and First Baptist Church of New Braunfels church family in the grieving of the tragic accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon”, Alto Rio Baptist Encampment said in a statement.

Authorities said the vehicles collided about 12:25 p.m. on US 83 near the town of Concan.

Hein said 14 people were riding in the white 2004 Turtle Top bus.

Brad McLean, senior pastor at First Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas, said Thursday that the church’s priority is to care for and guide the families of those killed in Wednesday’s wreck. Safety concerns have long surrounded the 15-passenger vans, also frequently used by churches and other groups, with advocates saying they can be hard to control in an emergency. “We appreciate other churches praying for us and lifting us up during this time”. They were on their way to the church from a three-day retreat in Leakey, about 9 miles north of where the crash happened.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife offered condolences to the victims. They said: ‘We are saddened by the loss of life and our hearts go out to all those affected.