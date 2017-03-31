Nunes cancels public hearing, sending House panel’s Trump-Russia probe reeling

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has volunteered to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairman of the committee, said at a press conference Friday.

It’s still the case that none of the members of the committee have been briefed on what Nunes was talking about last week, Schiff said – “we’re all quite in the dark on this”, he told “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson.

Key Trump campaign figures have agreed to appear before the House Intelligence Committee, but a highly anticipated open hearing scheduled for Tuesday – including Sally Yates, the former deputy attorney general fired by President Trump – has been called off in what the committee’s top Dem branded an “attempt to choke off public info”. On Thursday, he insinuated on that Nunes had released the information because he was colluding with the White House.

Devin Nunes and Adam Schiff were just the latest sign that pledges that Congress could undertake an independent investigation into Russian election meddling through its existing committees is in deep trouble.

Representative Devin Nunes (R-California) said Friday that he cancelled the public hearing in favor of a closed-session meeting, possibly on March 28, involving the entire committee and the heads of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Security Agency.

A furious Schiff said in a statement that “a credible investigation cannot be conducted this way”.

This action also drew much criticism of Nunes from Schiff as Nunes failed to share this information with Schiff or any members of the House Intelligence Committee before briefing President Trump.

The surveillance of Flynn reportedly happened “incidentally”, Nunes has said.

Yet the information collected, spanning the November-January period in between Trump’s election victory and his inauguration, was “widely disseminated” in United States intelligence circles, he said.

This means that Nunes’s Wednesday revelations-that Trump administration officials were caught up in an intelligence dragnet created to find out how the Russians might be influencing the Presidential election-may be just the beginning.

That announcement was nothing but a bright shiny light to distract reporters – successfully – from news Nunes had canceled Tuesday’s public hearing with members of the Obama administration, Rep Adam Schiff charged, in a separate news conference that quickly followed Nunes’s.

“He (Nunes) said he’ll have to get all the documents he requested from the IC (intelligence community) about this before he knows for sure”.

He said, “There’s politics on both sides of this, and I’m trying to navigate as best as I can”.

When pressed, Gowdy reiterated that Nunes briefed the president on “something that has nothing to do with the Russian Federation investigation”.

“With respect to the president’s tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the prior administration, I have no information that supports those tweets and we have looked carefully inside the FBI”, Comey said.