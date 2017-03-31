Nunes: House intel committee invites Comey to testify

House Speaker Paul Ryan, meanwhile, continued to support Nunes.

Senate Democrats on the intelligence committee also question where Chairman Nunes got the reports.

Democrats have called on Rep. Devin Nunes, the Republican chair of the House committee, to recuse himself over his close relationship with the Trump White House.

As Gary Kasparov, the Russian dissident and former world chess champion, said in a tweet: “The house is on fire, Trump is running around with a box of matches, and the GOP demands to know who called the fire department”. Shortly afterward, Nunes announced that Trump associates’ communications had been were caught up in “incidental” surveillance, a revelation President Trump used to defend his unproven claim that his predecessor tapped the phones at Trump Tower.

Nunes has denied coordinating with the president or his aides.

A spokesman for Schiff pushed back on Nunes’ assertion, noting that Democrats on the committee had requested that Yates, Clapper and Brennan testify and that it was Nunes who had cancelled their hearing. There are just too many questions about whether he is representing the white house or conducting a fair and independent investigation.

Nunes told Bloomberg on Monday that he went to the White House because he didn’t “have networked access to these kinds of reports in Congress“.

When the White House was told she would not be silenced, a meeting of the House Intelligence Committee at which she was scheduled to give evidence was abruptly cancelled by its Republican chairman Devin Nunes, a former Trump transition team member.

Yates reportedly warned the White House that former national security adviser Michael Flynn may have been compromised by Russian interests.

Kushner is the fourth Trump associate to offer to be interviewed by the congressional committees looking into the murky Russian Federation ties.

Weighing in on the issue, the Kremlin yesterday said the meetings between the bank officials and Mr Kushner and his company were “normal business”, reported Agence France-Presse. It said the meetings focused on global development banks’ strategies.

Trump suggested late Monday that the House panel should investigate Bill and Hillary Clinton’s dealings with Russian Federation. “This isn’t an investigation into Donald Trump’s ties to Russia-it’s a cover-up”.

Democrats have criticized Nunes, who served on Trump’s transition team’s executive committee, for his connection to the White House during the investigation.

“How and when exactly did the White House encourage [Yates] to testify?”

“The chairman and ranking member not talking with each other ― that’s freakish on such an important issue”, one GOP lawmaker said Wednesday. Trump already knew what Nunes briefed him on because the information came from his own White House.

“We didn’t respond. We encouraged them to go ahead”, Spicer said, adding that the White House never considered invoking executive privilege to block her testimony.

Nunes has declined to name the person he met with at the White House complex, but told Bloomberg that it was a member of the intelligence community, not a White House staffer.

As matters now stand, it will not be possible for the House Intelligence Committee to reach an impartial consensus understanding of these charges.

Reed said assigning a special prosecutor would be the only way to ensure a full investigation.

The arranging of the meeting with the Russian banker came at the same time that American intelligence determined that Russian spies ordered by President Vladimir Putin had attempted to sway the US election in favour of Trump, the newspaper reported.