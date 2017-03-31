NWA, Vin Scully to be preserved by Library of Congress

Yesterday (March 29), the Library of Congress revealed that N.W.A’s seminal debut album, Straight Outta Compton, is one of 25 recordings being added to the National Recording Registry after being deemed “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant” enough to join the collection.

“It’s a rather imposing call to realize that something that you have done would technically live forever in the Library of Congress”, Scully, 89, told the Associated Press.

Originally released in 1988, Straight Outta Compton served as the blueprint to West Coast rap and uncovered the LA/Cali gang culture to the rest of the world. It was an early album to get the Recording Industry Association of America’s parental advisory sticker, and an assistant director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation even wrote a letter to the group’s label expressing alarm at their song “Fuck the Police”.

The album was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in early 2016, as well as the Grammy Hall of Fame in late 2016.

With these latest recordings selected for 2016, the total number of titles in the registry comes to 475, a small portion compared to the almost three million recorded-sound collection items.

Judy Garland’s 1939 recording of “Over The Rainbow” also made the list, along with Sonny Rollins’ 1959 “Saxophone Colossus” and Wilson Pickett’s 1965 “In the Midnight Hour”.