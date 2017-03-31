NYC Mayor: ‘Fearless Girl’ statue can stay through February 2018

Earlier this month, a group installed the “Fearless Girl” standing in a face-off with the famous “Charging Bull” ahead of International Women’s Day.

Oh, the plaque also has the company’s name – the world’s third-largest asset manager, which (to be fair) says it will use its market power ($2.5 trillion in holdings) to push for more women on corporate boards.

The statue will now stay in NY until the next International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018.

What was intended as a temporary display to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards is now getting a second look in light of its popularity, which has spawned an online petition seeking to keep it. In an email to CNNMoney, she said she still plans on fighting to make “Fearless Girl” permanent.

“Fearless Girl stands as a symbol to women young and old, and I’m pleased that the Mayor is extending her permit”.

“What would you say to people who think the bull was fine on its own, and the girl changes the meaning of that statue?” It immediately became a tourist draw and Internet sensation.

“We want it to stay permanently because it shows a girl being fearless, which is what we’re all about”, troop member Phoebe Bergan said. Among some of his remarks is that it’s an “advertising trick” by the financial company State Street that commissioned it as a temporary installation for International Women’s Day. “Sometimes a work of art captures a moment in history and that’s what’s happened here”, de Blasio said on Monday in reference to Donald Trump becoming the US President, and which, he believes, “bodes hard times for women, the city and the nation”, Efe news reported.

Visbal said one of her models was a friend’s young daughter, whom she asked “to envision staring down a great big bull and, boy, she really had style”.

“They are transforming illegally the message of the bull”, said Arthur Piccolo, a spokesman for Arturo Di Modica, the Italian sculptor who made the bull as a symbol of hope.

