Oakland Raiders to Move to Las Vegas

The Raiders’ technically are still in Oakland for possibly the next three years as the franchise waits for its new stadium in Las Vegas to be built, which is expected to be completed by 2020.

The NFL is coming to Las Vegas.

The outspoken Green was asked his opinion about the move after Tuesday night’s victory over the Houston Rockets.

“I just hope that in the future, as we play in Oakland this year, that they understand that it wasn’t the players, it wasn’t the coaches that made this decision”.

Although the plan to stay in East Bay would have been far less expensive, the Raiders never engaged in serious discussions with the Lott group. “I love the fans in Oakland”.

The NFL facility in Las Vegas will include a domed stadium and will be shared with UNLV.

More BYU games in Vegas? Still, knowing their team will be leaving for Las Vegas is sure to convince some of the most loyal Black and Silver fans to jump ship. Maybe in a flawless world, it would kind of show them, you know, we went a couple of good seasons here, maybe even a championship, and then they go to Las Vegas and suck for 15 years. Davis might think that fans will show up, but that’s no guarantee. The Las Vegas Golden Knights will make their debut next season. The 49ers voted yes on the Raiders’ relocation vote, which gives the team a bigger market when the Raiders do move.

Ross said that Davis did not put forth his best effort to get something done in Oakland. Even during all the losing between their last Super Bowl appearance, for the 2002 season, and their next winning record, which came a year ago, the Black Hole gang has been dedicated. Utah State also played in the 1993 game.

The Davis Family, owners of the Raiders Franchise have overcome concerns relating to gambling being associated with the NFL.

Then again, while many wonder about plopping young, impressionable millionaires into the middle of Las Vegas, Del Rio said there is a precedent. of sorts.

Denver, with its cold weather, isn’t an option for a Super Bowl. It’s like moving the Boston Celtics from Boston or the Lakers from Los Angeles. “That’s ridiculous. No way I would pay my way to attend a game”. Additionally, it only seats 45,000 people, which is a bit slight for an National Football League team.

Here’s a insane option to combat what would be insane lodging costs.

According to the Los Angeles Daily News, the city of San Antonio would be a “possible temporary venue” if the Raiders are forced to leave Oakland.