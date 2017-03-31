Oakland stadium landlord prefers Raiders leave by 2019

“Regardless, I’ll always be a Raider and cherish my time with them and I’ll go to Vegas if they will have me”, he said.

While Miami Dolphins owner Ross wished the team well, he gave a nod to Oakland fans in explaining his decision to vote against the move.

Not all Bay Area natives were as melancholy about the news.

Las Vegas’ proximity to Los Angeles, the team’s former home (and long-speculated move destination) is likely to help ease the transition. Yet, Mark Davis said in a press conference today, the move is bittersweet. “But we couldn’t be happier about it”. “Like, moving the Raiders?” he said. “Can’t wait to see my ‘Boys out here”.

The plan is for the Raiders to continue to playing in Oakland for two or three more years while their stadium in Nevada is being built. The first lame duck season was something of a farcical attendance disaster, as they played to mostly empty stadiums and hostile crowds at home. Previously the Rams and Chargers were allowed to relocate to Los Angeles from St. Louis and San Diego respectively.

Some fans are getting frustrated with the constant instability. Ain’t many fan bases like the Raiders.

Ivan Davis was one of a handful of fans that showed up at the team’s unofficial sports bar, Ricky’s Sports Theatre and Grill, where the walls are decorated with memorabilia honoring the team.

“Never that we know of has the National Football League voted to displace a team from its established market when there is a fully financed option before them with all the issues addressed”, Schaaf said in a statement.

The Raiders are steadfast they want to build on a 63-acre site across from the southern end of the Strip near McCarran International Airport. I’m not a diehard Raiders fan, but I do support the city of Oakland, so it ain’t for me. That fact was at least a silver lining for Nancy Barnett from Fremont, California. “Don’t know if there’s anything we can do to stop them”, Reid said.

The question is whether the fans will feel the same way as the Coliseum authority does about having the Raiders stay an extra year before leaving? But clearly not everyone in town when the news broke was happy about it. With the Raiders moving to Las Vegas, Utah football fans can have the chance to see their favorite local athletes more often at the pro level.