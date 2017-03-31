Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey leaves Facebook

In a statement, Mark Zuckerberg’s social media company did say that “Palmer will be dearly missed” while acknowledging his role in kick-starting the modern VR revolution.

Facebook spokesperson Tera Randall declined to say whether Luckey had resigned or was sacked.

As for Palmer Luckey, the estimated-$700-million-worth tech icon behind the Oculus name, we can only guess at what his future plans are. Oculus, despite being first to announce, was actually beaten to market by upstart HTC Vive, which also was able to pull off “room-scale” VR, which let you walk around those virtual worlds instead of using an awkward controller. Luckey has been embroiled in scandals for a while now, and will be officially leaving Facebook, which acquired Oculus a few years ago in a deal worth $2 billion.

Oculus founder Palmer Luckey nearly single-handedly rekindled the world’s interest in virtual reality, starting with a humble Kickstarter campaign.

Facebook confirmed yesterday that the trouble-tainted designer of the Oculus Rift would be leaving the firm. Facebook was ordered to pay Zenimax $500 million as a result.

That revelation led some developers to pull support from an Oculus VR headset and brought a number of lawsuits.

Luckey’s departure comes just after the first anniversary of the consumer launch of its flagship product, the Rift, which came after years of more limited prototype and developer kit releases.

Despite the success of Oculus and VR, the past year has been a hard one for both the company and for Luckey. The tactics of Nimble America combined with its tacit support of Clinton’s controversial opponent, current U.S. president Donald Trump, sparked severe outrage toward Luckey. The company issued a statement that said nothing about why Luckey is moving on. The two headsets, the direct result of Luckey’s efforts, would go on to kickstart an entire industry. Facebook said then that it plans to appeal the judgement. It was a sound fiscal move, but evidently Luckey has had problems fitting into the corporate structure at Facebook.