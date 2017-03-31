Oil rises on weak dollar, but bloated supply still weighs

Oil prices extended gains on Wednesday despite industry data showing an increase in USA crude inventories, lifted by supply disruptions in Libya and views that an OPEC-led output reduction is likely to be extended.

The price of Brent crude rose to over $57 a barrel in January, but dropped back to below $51 a barrel in recent weeks.

Speculation about whether or not OPEC will extend its production cut deal for another six months will be one of the most significant variables affecting oil prices in the short run.

Rising stocks at Cushing tend to depress the USA benchmark price, widening its discount to Brent, which in turn makes US crude oil attractive to importers.

While U.S. crude inventories rose last week, they increased by less than they were expected to, signaling that more oil is being pulled out of storage. Brent crude, the Global standard, was up $2.72, or 5.9 percent, to $48.69 a barrel in London.

If OPEC and 11 other producers that agreed to reduce output reach their targeted cuts, inventories should fall to the five-year average by the end of the third quarter, he said.

UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note he expects Brent to exceed $60 over three months before levelling off in six months to $60 and then retreating to $57 a barrel in 12 months, spurred by rising US shale production and higher OPEC output. Non-OPEC countries pledged to cut about half as much.

Futures rose as much as 0.7 per cent in NY after gaining 0.6 per cent on Friday. The contract gained 24 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to US$50.80 on Friday.

“What is remaining is something like 285 million barrels of oil overhang stock which needs to be taken away”, Qatar’s Energy Minister Mohammed Al Sada said at a conference in London on Monday.

U.S. crude inventories rose to 533.1 million barrels through the week ended March 17, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due to publish official U.S. crude and fuel product data on Wednesday.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers who signed up to the cuts are scheduled to hold a crucial meeting in late May to consider whether to extend the reductions.

May West Texas Intermediate crude CLK7, -1.39% fell 67 cents, or 1.4%, to $47.57 a barrel, while May Brent crude LCOK7, -1.43% gave up 73 cents, or 1.4%, to $50.23 a barrel.

OPEC and eleven other leading producers agreed late past year to cut their combined output by nearly 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.