Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Royal Bank of Canada now has an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Moreover, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings cash balance at the end of fiscal 2016 was $98.7 million compared to $30.3 million at the end of fiscal 2015. The stock of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, December 11. By reviewing stock prices from the stock market history of the company and examining its analysts ratings can give an investment picture with updated information of stock which helps investors to make investing decision. 2 brokerages rating the stock a strong buy, 4 brokers rating the stock a buy, 2 brokers rating the company a hold, zero analysts rating the company a underperform, and finally 0 firms rating the stock a sell with a consensus target price of $22.79. According to Thomson Reuters, sell-side analysts are forecasting a harmony target price of $34.00 on company shares.

As the earnings date approaches, we can see that insider ownership is now 8.80% shares, and institutional ownership is at 92.70% for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Also, CFO John W. Swygert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 1 report.

Piper Jaffray and KeyBanc Capital Markets also issued upbeat notes to investors Wednesday on Ollie’s, following a strong earnings report and better-than-expected guidance out Tuesday after the bell.

The share price of Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,895,954.97. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.05%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

An important factor to consider when evaluating a stock’s current and future value is the 52 week price high and low levels. After a recent check, company stock has been trading near the $32.70 mark. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $314,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,565.

08/10/2015 – JP Morgan began new coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. giving the company a “overweight” rating. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings during the third quarter worth $244,000. The last session’s volume of 1.37 million shares was lower than its average volume of 1.88 million shares.

Looking about the past performance history, the company jumped 4.29% in past week and climbed 6.75% in one month.