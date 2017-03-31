OnePlus announces Dash Energy Drink, Dash Charging for Humans

Meet Dash Energy! This is a brand new drink from OnePlus which will look to revitalize your life just like Dash Charge does with your smartphone.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has rolled out two tweets, one with the question ‘What should we Dash Charge next?’ with an image of a toothbrush, shoe, bottle, and a cleaning brush. OnePlus 3T is just a few months old and the company, after receiving flak from the original OnePlus 3 series over the former launch within a short span of time, will definitely wait a few more months to announce the successor for OnePlus 3T. In addition, and while Dash Energy is designed with your well-being in mind, OnePlus has made a decision to couple the launch of Dash Energy with a sale on one of their Dash Charge bundles. Now, it has come out with an ad for an Energy Drink called Dash Energy, which is more than likely an April Fool’s joke.

Meanwhile, the company’s new OnePlus 3T Midnight Black Edition is now available for purchase via Amazon India and OnePlus India Store. However, I would like to be proven wrong by OnePlus.

Last year, OnePlus chose to go insane by making everything of Sandstone finish.

The Dash Charge uses a thicker cable along with an adapter and can charge a phone up to 60 percent in a matter of 30 minutes.

The company claims that the new energy drink will work like Dash Charging technology which OnePlus introduced with its OnePlus 3 past year, but this time, for humans.