OR advances to Final Four after 74-60 win over Kansas

Tyler Dorsey scored 27 points and Jordan Bell was two blocks away from a triple-double as OR upset No. 1 seed Kansas 74-60 in the Midwest Regional final. OR was led by Tyler Dorsey who poured in 27 points and Dillon Brooks added 17.

While the flair of Lonzo Ball’s UCLA Bruins and the late season flexing from Allonzo Trier and Arizona captivated us, it was the Ducks who were overwhelmingly picked as the favorites to win the Pac-12 back in October.

“We just bailed them out by shooting so many semi-guarded 3s”, Self said. Graham became the first player to drain at least four 3-pointers in four straight NCAA Tournament games since Stephen Curry accomplished the feat with Davidson in 2008 and knocked down five against Purdue as Mason told reporters, “It’s probably one of the best games I’ve seen him play”. He took his game plan to Bill Self, a coach who has been to two Final Fours and won a national championship, and came out with a convincing victory.

South Carolina 100, Quinnipiac 58: Sure, South Carolina knew a little something about Quinnipiac’s surprising NCAA Tournament run as Connecticut’s other Sweet 16 team.

This game was played at Sprint Center, less than an hour from Allen Fieldhouse, the home of the Jayhawks, but the Ducks owned the house. “I look at the attendance figures, 18-6 (18,643). Tonight, we didn’t make them”.

“You’ve got to give them credit”, Graham said. It was their third win over a Top 25 team this season, and when it was over, senior Sindarius Thornwell said this: “Before the game, I was saying these are the games you prepare for in your backyard growing up”. And the ball has gone in for us the entire tournament.

Led by Dorsey, Oregon grabbed an early lead and held it throughout the first half.

After hitting 29 percent of its 3-point shots its first three NCAA games, Gonzaga found the range against Xavier, hitting 8 of 13 from the arc in the first half, mostly against the Musketeers’ zone or on kick-outs from Karnowski.

Oh, at the end, KU managed to make it interesting, pulling within 66-60 on a trey by Svi Mykhailiuk with 2:50 left. Tyler Dorsey hit back-to-back threes, allowing OR to lead 44-33 at the break.

When Dylan Ennis made a three-pointer – on a possession kept alive twice by offensive rebounding savant Jordan Bell – it was 36-28.

“Everybody gets one crappy game”, Jackson said Saturday.

According to Dorsey, it was a case of a “good miss”. “If things go as planned, we still have three games left, so that’s not in my mind right now”.

Tyler Dorsey finished with 27 points, and Dillon Brooks had 17. “I guess they didn’t box out and Jordan got a big rebound”. Oregon, the Jayhawks’ opponent, entered the contest as seven-point underdogs, but with 32 victories for a reason.

Five players scored in double figures for OR (23-13), which is on its way to the first regional final in program history.

Much didn’t change early on in the second half as the Ducks flew out to an 18-point cushion. “We’re all about going to the beach, sunshine”, Bell said. We will go a week without football, because if there was ever a time to do it – a Final Four week is it!

“We owe all the ex-players and our staff in particular over the last seven years”, said Altman, who celebrated on the floor with a long embrace of his wife, Reva, kissing her on top of her head. You can recruit pretty good players to the University of Oregon.

So the Women of OR win a stunner to advance the Elite-Eight in the NCAA basketball tournament, the men upset Kansas to advance to the Final Four, and the Baseball team beat those bastard Huskies 1-0 to clinch the series to make it a flawless Duck Day!

Former Creighton coach Dana Altman will coach OR in the Final Four. The Jayhawks lost in the second-round of the Big 12 tournament to TCU.