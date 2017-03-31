Order against travel ban appealed

The Trump Administration formally opened its appeal of Judge Watson’s new order on Thursday night by filing a notice that it will take the case to the Ninth Circuit Court.

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday appealed a ruling by a federal judge in Hawaii extending a suspension of President Donald Trump’s revised restrictions on travel from some Muslim-majority countries.

One of the practical implications of Wednesday’s decision is that the Justice Department may now immediately appeal the ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, should it choose to do so. The decision to implement the injunction was handed down by the same Hawaii judge whose original travel ban block was criticized by the White House earlier in March.

The 9th Circuit has not been friendly to the Trump DOJ arguments on the first travel ban, Reid reports. Department of Justice attorney Chad Readler also said that a freeze on the United States refugee program had no effect on Hawaii, to which Watson rebutted that 20 refugees had been resettled in Hawaii since 2010.

In its challenge to the travel ban, Hawaii claims its state universities would have trouble recruiting students and faculty, and the state’s economy would be hit by a decline in tourism.

While the Justice Department wants the courts to ignore that evidence, the judge said, “the court will not crawl into a corner, pull the shutter closed, and pretend it has not seen what it has”. This appeal is pending before the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia. Following Watson’s latest ruling, the Justice Department may now immediately appeal his ruling to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which covers the Western states. It blocks a 90-day pause on travel to the USA from nationals of six majority-Muslim countries and a 120-day moratorium on new refugee resettlement.

A day earlier, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson in Hawaii handed the government its latest defeat by issuing a longer-lasting hold on Trump’s executive order.

Both rulings in Hawaii and Maryland said Trump’s executive order discriminated against Muslims.

“The President’s executive order fails squarely within his lawful authority in seeking to protect our nation’s security, and the department will continue to defend this executive order in the courts”, the spokesperson added.

The revised order also lifts an indefinite ban on all Syrian refugees and says Green Card holders (legal permanent residents of the US) from the named countries will not be affected. In his ruling Wednesday, Watson extended that order to a preliminary injunction, which can remain in effect throughout an entire court case. That increases the likelihood that one of the cases will make it to the U.S. Supreme Court.