Oscar Mix Up Firm Will Remain

Two people that won’t be invited to the party are PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz.

In what would become the most embarrassing moment in the history of the Hollywood award, Cullinan gave hosts Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway a duplicate of the best actress envelope rather than the one for best picture.

In the email, President Cheryl Boone Isaacs outlined new protocol for announcing Oscar winners in the future, sparked by the Best Picture mistake from this year’s Academy Awards.

Isaacs added that, after 84 years working with the accountants, “we’ve been unsparing in our assessment that the mistake made by representatives of the firm was unacceptable”.

In addition, according to the hollywoodreporter.com, the Academy is also “retaining the services of accounting firm PwC for the 90th ceremony”. Furthermore, KNBC notes that PwC balloting partners will be required to participate in ceremony rehearsals.

“La La Land” producer Jordan Horowitz (L) holds up the victor card reading actual best picture victor “Moonlight” with actor Warren Beatty onstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on 26 February 2017 in Hollywood, California. But until Tuesday night, the Academy had not made any decisions about whether the organization would continue its 83-year relationship with PwC. Cullinan was said to have tweeted a photo of best actress Emma Stone just before the envelope muddle unfolded. As well as the ban on phones, the academy is bringing in a third balloting partner and PwC’s USA chairman will provide oversight.

Get free real-time news alerts from the Hollywood Patch.

In a letter to members, Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs said new rules will mean electronic devices are banned backstage at next year’s show.

“From the night of the ceremony through today, PwC has taken full responsibility for the mistake”, she continued.

A photo shows the entire backstage crew and production staff with their eyes glued to the monitor, and Cullinan typing away on his phone.

He said he first met Boone Isaacs after he starred in the awards contender Selma.