Ozil happy with Gunners

I have a lot of respect for everything the coach has done.

On Friday, the former Real Madrid playmaker said he is still “very happy” at Arsenal but “something is not working with the team” at the moment. “I know him differently”, Ozil told Der Welt.

Arsene Wenger has already given us a clear indication that the decision about whether he will stay on as the manager of Arsenal has been made and that we should all know pretty soon what that decision is. “He prepares us all week but we have to do more to have the desired results”.

Henry played under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal for eight years.

Having powered Leicester City’s fairytale title win last season, Kante looks set to lift the Premier League trophy again this season with Chelsea.

A series of protests have held at the Emirate Stadium while fans paid for a plane to fly a “Wengerout” banner across The Hawthorns during Arsenal’s 3-1 loss to West Brom on Saturday, March 18.

With 11 games remaining of the season, Wenger’s future may depend on Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League, which would require finishing in the top four places.

“Regardless of how long I stay, I will be devoted and completely concentrated as long as I stay at the club for”.

“At the moment we are going through a hard period with the results so I think it is much more important to focus to get it right again”. I will always bring myself to do the best for the club.

But Iwobi says the 67-year-old retains the backing of his players and wants “impatient” fans to lay off.

“For what he’s done for me, I’d like to say thank you, for bringing me into such a world class team, and I’m playing nearly regularly”.

NAIJ.com recalls that an very bad run of recent results has seen Arsenal players criticized and Wenger come under increasing pressure.