Panthers QB Newton undergoes surgery to repair rotator cuff

Instead of relying on the traditional “successful surgery”, the Panthers threw a new twist on their description of the procedure on quarterback Cam Newton’s throwing shoulder this morning.

“Dr. Connor was pleased with the results of the surgery and Cam is at home resting”, head trainer Ryan Vermillion said in a statement. “He will begin his rehab programme on Monday”.

Newton suffered the injury during a Week 14 win against San Diego.

Team officials expect Newton to be ready to practice when the Panthers report to training camp in late July.

The former NFL MVP is expected to go under the knife for shoulder surgery Thursday. “However, as we worked to advance him into the next stage – the strengthening stage, the throwing stage – he started to have an increase in his pain level and started having pain while throwing”. Vermillion projected earlier this month that Newton would begin a throwing regimen 12 weeks post-surgery, and if all goes well, can throw with the team at 16 weeks.

The process of recovery begins now for Cam Newton. First tests did not reveal the injury but as issues continued, an MRI showed the torn rotator cuff.

Derek Anderson is Carolina’s backup quarterback.

“He’s going to have to rebuild his confidence”.

“It was shook”, Rivera said Wednesday. “Let’s be honest. I’m not going to lie about that”, Rivera told reporters at this week’s National Football League annual meetings in Phoenix.