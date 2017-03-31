Pastor: Families of crash victims gathered to cry, grieve

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators are still trying to determine why the driver of a white, dually pickup, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young, swerved into oncoming traffic on USA 83 and collided head-on with a bus carrying congregants from the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels.

“For reasons unknown, the truck veered into the southbound lane and struck the bus head-on”, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Hein said the small bus was a 2004 Turtle Top, though he did not know the specific model.

The 13 members of First Baptist Church in New Braunfels were returning from a retreat in Leakey. He says one bus passenger died later at a San Antonio hospital.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board have begun looking into the cause of the crash, which shut down the highway for about 12 hours, according to Texas Public Radio. One of the passengers died Wednesday night.

People greet each other outside First Baptist Church after hearing news of the deaths of several members who attended the church in New Braunfels, Texas, Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

“We understand there have been some fatalities, but we do not yet know who”.

“We are praying for them and”.

There were 14 senior adults aboard the bus and the only person in the pickup truck was the driver.

The fronts of both vehicles were heavily damaged in the collision and the bus was backed up onto a guardrail, with glass and debris scattered around.

While church leaders told KENS 5 they do not have any official information regarding the identities of crash victims, they are “encouraging prayer for all involved”. “Our prayers are with the families, the church and the pastor as he seeks to minister God’s grace”.

McLean said that they are facing the “hard reality” that they will no longer see those churchgoers walk through the door and be able to greet them and hug them. Even though their members weren’t the ones directly affected, they say their hearts hurt just as much for those families who lost loved ones. Counselors also were scheduled to be available today at the church.

“You live life with folks and so you just share so many small interactions that add up to a relationship that impacts you and strengthens your heart”, he said. “We thank the first responders working on the scene in the wake of this unimaginable tragedy”. “Please continue to pray”.