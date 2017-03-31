Paul Clement: ‘Sigurdsson happy at Swansea City’

The coach says he wants more than the 42 points West Ham were relegated with at the end of the 2002-03 season – the most that any side has gone down with in a 38-game campaign.

Swansea, now 17th in the Premier League table, entertain fellow strugglers Middlesbrough on Sunday hoping to avoid a third consecutive Premier League defeat and increase their three-point lead over 18th-placed Hull City. Fortunately, the defensive duo are confirmed as fit and ready for Sunday’s game, Clement told the media during Thursday’s press conference: “Olsson and Naughton are now fit and we are in good shape”.

“Pressure is a good thing, it keeps you alert and mind focused on the task at hand”.

The evidence, however, suggests that 40 points should be more than enough to secure Swansea a seventh season of Premier League football.

Now three points clear of Hull City, Clement and co will fancy their chances to pull away from danger again against Boro, who are without a league win since mid-December, which incidentally came against Swansea.

“(Losing) would put them in a hard situation”, Clement added.

“We have not spoken about him going elsewhere, it has all been about doing his best for Swansea every day in the video room, the analysis room and on the training field”.

After a heavy defeat against Arsenal in their opening home game under Clement, the Swans have since won their last three at the Liberty Stadium, beating Southampton, Leicester and Burnley.

Swansea have lost three of their last four league games and are just three points above the relegation zone, with Clement hoping to get positive results during the run-in. But even at Bournemouth in our last away game, when our performance and the result were disappointing, I thought our fans were brilliant.

“But we didn’t actually lose too many players to worldwide duty, and we’ve had some good training sessions since everyone has been back”.