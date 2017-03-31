Paul Manafort volunteers to testify in Russian Federation probe

“This is no way to conduct an investigation”, said Schiff, as he blasted fellow California Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare.

Nunes angered Democrats on the intelligence committee when he went public on Wednesday with information indicating that communications of the Trump transition team were picked up by USA intelligence in the course of legal surveillance of third parties.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Friday that Paul Manafort – the president’s former campaign manager – has agreed to testify following new allegations he colluded with the Russian government. “It is not. Only the President is capable of doing that, and regrettably, he is at great risk of doing so”. The desire to hold a second, closed session with Comey and Rogers was not at conflict with holding the open hearing, he said.

FBI Director James Comey and NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers testified at a public hearing on Monday at which Comey confirmed for the first time that the FBI is investigating possible ties between Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign as Moscow sought to influence the 2016 election.

Nunes also clarified that Manafort is not one of the individuals caught up in incidental surveillance of the Trump transition team.

“It appears like this was all legal surveillance from what I can tell“, Nunes said, but also added that he had suspicions. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Friday during the daily press briefing that he was “not aware” of where Nunes got the documents.

But Schiff and other Republicans such as Sen.

After admitting that he hasn’t seen the information Nunes was given, Gowdy insisted that he is just as much in the dark about the intelligence info as Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the senior Democrat on the intelligence committee. As of Friday, Schiff said the information had not been provided.

John Schindler, a former National Security Agency (NSA) analyst, said if it turned out Trump’s campaign team colluded with Russian Federation to rig the 2016 election, he could lose his presidency.

“That, of course, is very significant information for the public”, Schiff said.

Still, White House spokesman Sean Spicer claimed, inaccurately, that Nunes was “vindicating” the president’s unproven assertion that President Barack Obama wiretapped his NY skyscraper during the election. “But one thing isn’t in my bag of tricks – treason”.

“Yes, he apologized to the minority on the committee today for going public and to the (White House) with his announcement yesterday before sharing the information with the minority”.

A furious Schiff said in a statement that “a credible investigation cannot be conducted this way”. “It will not be able to do so unless it can maintain its independence from the administration”, he said.

“And what we learned on Monday, and it’s about the only thing we learned on Monday, was that the FBI is investigating both”.