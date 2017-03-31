Paul Merson states his title prediction ahead of Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Both Hazard and Courtois could come into contention for Saturday’s clash with Crystal Palace, Chelsea TV said on Thursday. Global breaks are the worst.

Playmaker Hazard, who has been linked with a £100m move to Real Madrid this week, withdrew from the Belgium squad for the worldwide break having missed the Premier League leader’s 2-1 win at Stoke with a calf injury.

The Blues have won all of their last five matches prior to the worldwide break and last time out won a dramatic game against Stoke City 2-1.

Holding a 10-point lead in the Premier League peak with only 10 games to go, it’s clear the title is Chelsea’s to lose, and we trust Antonio Conte and his guys to see off what’s been a mostly successful campaign.

So will Antonio Conte remain loyal to the starting XI we have become so familiar with this season?

Chelsea are looking to tie Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Diego Costa down to new long-term contracts following their respective performances this season, in order to ward off interest from the likes of Real Madrid and clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Terry is a doubt as is Moses with a calf strain.

In their last 10 home matches in the Premier League Chelsea have scored at least 2 goals a game.

It’s Chelsea’s title, too.

The game isn’t broadcast on United Kingdom television live but the highlights will be shown on BBC’s Match of the Day on Saturday night at 22:30 GMT. They now host a Crystal Palace side that has shown a recent improvement in fortunes under Big Sam, who has guided them to three consecutive wins to nil and taken them out of the relegation zone, but who will struggle to compete with a team of Chelsea’s class.