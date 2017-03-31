Paul Ryan: I don’t want to work with Democrats on health care

On CBS This Morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan said he doesn’t want to see the President negotiate with Democrats on a National Health Care Plan.

“We appreciate the president, we’re trying to help the president”. Now that the Republican Party controls everything – Congress and the White House – why are the mainstream Republicans still fighting with their right flank, the Freedom Caucus?

On Thursday, the White House acknowledged that tactics that were successful for Trump in the campaign were either not applied, or did not translate to governing. That’s after President Donald Trump lashed out at the Republican conservative group Thursday morning. “Because I want a patient-centered system”, he said, referring to Trump’s overtures to Democrats. “I share the frustration”.

“Most people don’t take well to being bullied”, Amash told reporters.

In tandem, the messages form a dual-pronged campaign to try and emphasize – and raise the stakes – of the risks of remaining a divided party, according to sources familiar with the effort.

Does Trump want Freedom Caucus members to be primaried? The dynamics of the House GOP conference – and how to try and bring it together – have been a repeated topic of conversation. Durbin said Senate Democrats already are talking to Republicans willing to set aside the idea of repeal and that on some level in terms of talks “the effort’s underway”.

“It’s the same old thing with the Freedom Caucus: Don’t let the flawless be the enemy of the good”, Ellis said. After all, the President is not particularly tied into conservative orthodoxy.

Trump tweeted that the caucus will hurt the Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team fast, and added, “We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!”

A House Freedom Caucus member is defending the group’s opposition to the failed GOP health care bill.

“It didn’t take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump”. “No shame, Mr. President. Nearly everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment”, the Michigan Republican, tweeted.

Trump’s attack of the Freedom Caucus comes after reports that more than two dozen members of the caucus vowed not to vote in support of the AHCA.

“I think he’s still just negotiating”, said Representative Thomas Massie, a Kentucky conservative who is not in the Freedom Caucus but close to some of its members.

And Labrador wrote: “Freedom Caucus stood with u when others ran”.

“I don’t get involved in any of that drama business”, he said. That’s what he said on Tuesday when he met with some senators from both parties and claimed that a deal would be reached quickly on the issue.

A case can be made for a presidential political strategy that attempts to play House Freedom Caucus hard-liners off against Democrats to bring either one group or the other into a governing majority in Congress.

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee is criticizing the House speaker for saying the president shouldn’t work with Democrats on health care. “I actually think we better get this right because there are a lot of big things coming“.

“I don’t want that to happen”, he said. Trump did not offer specifics, and White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Wednesday said Trump’s comments came during a “light-hearted” moment.