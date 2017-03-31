Pence: Trump is going to move the United States embassy in Israel

In addition to strongly hinting that the pro-Israel camp’s goal of having America’s embassy in Jerusalem may be within reach, Pence also touched on the subject of America’s policies toward Iran.

Moreover, Haley also said that the USA would not allow “Israel-bashing” at the United Nations.

“We won’t let them drag humanity away from the promise of a bright future, to the misery of a dark past”, he added.

Pence also said he was looking forward to swearing in as ambassador David Friedman, Trump’s longtime lawyer who was confirmed by a deeply divided Senate, mostly along party lines. Such a move would dismay Palestinians and some Arab leaders, and USA officials have not repeated the promise since Trump came to office, but Netanyahu alluded to it in his remarks to AIPAC.

The son of an Orthodox rabbi, Friedman – who has with no previous political experience – has been called an “impassioned advocate” for strong US-Israeli ties and previously accused Barack Obama of “anti-Semitism”.

Netanyahu has taken some reassurance from the fact that Trump’s budget proposal safeguards every penny of Israel’s $3.1 billion in USA assistance, even as it seeks to slash foreign aid overall. -Israeli partnership for preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, following its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and for “confronting Iran’s aggression in the region”. Last month, Trump said the two-state solution, which has been backed by European allies (and previously by Washington) was not the only way to resolve the conflict.

If the United States were to relocate its embassy, it would be seen as an explicit recognition of Jerusalem belonging to Israel, potentially pre-determining the outcome of eventual peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.

Last month, Washington blocked the appointment of Salam Fayyad – the Palestinian Authority’s prime minister from 2007 to 2013 – to lead the United Nations political mission in Libya. He then explained that the Trump administration stands with Israel because “her cause is our cause, her values are our values and her fight is our fight”.

A visit by Israeli officials last week ended with a public statement saying Israel would take Trump’s concerns “into consideration” and pledges by both countries to keep talking. Trump himself has not explicitly endorsed that policy, although he also has not ruled it out.

Pence said this administration has put Iran on notice. “Due to the disastrous end of nuclear-related sanctions under the Iran deal, they now have additional resources to devote to sowing chaos and imperilling Israel”, Pence said.

All three leaders have committed to raise the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in their discussion with Trump, Fatah Central Committee member Azzam al-Ahmad said in a telephone interview last week.