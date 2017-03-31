Penn State trustee low on sympathy for ‘so-called victims’

A Penn State trustee had harsh words for victims of the sexual abuse scandal involving former Nittany Lions assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

“Running out of sympathy for 35 yr old, so-called victims with 7 digit net worth”.

“Do not understand why they were so prominent in trial”, Lord said of Sandusky’s victims. Spanier was cleared of the second conspiracy charge as the university’s leadership absorbed another wave of criticism.

A Penn State trustee has come under fire for minimizing the suffering of Jerry Sandusky’s victims. After witnessing Sandusky abusing a child, McQueary first told his father, then Joe Paterno, Curley, and Schultz, who reported it to Spanier. Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts and sentenced to 60 years in prison. He is now serving up to 60 years in prison.

The school eventually paid more than $90 million to settle civil claims filed by accusers. McCord, who later pleaded guilty to charges of extortion in 2015, testified that Lord supported his bid because he also supported Spanier and because the incumbent Republican governor, Tom Corbett, had been attorney general as the state investigated Sandusky and other Penn State administrators. He showed no emotion when the verdict was announced.

His wish, Black said, would be that Spanier’s defense team would have presented some testimony by or on behalf of Spanier.

Curley and Schultz knew that Sandusky had been investigated by University police in 1998 over similar allegations, and Spanier received emails about it, though he denied having any knowledge of the case at his trial.

The Penn State Board of Trustees tried to distance itself from Lord’s comments.

“Al Lord’s comments are personal and do not represent the opinions of the board or the university”, Ira M. Lubert, chairman of the board of trustees, said in a statement.

Lord is up for re-election to the Board of Trustees in May.

On May 4, he and four other candidates will vie for three spots on the board in an election.