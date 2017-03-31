Play suspended by high winds in 1st round of ANA Inspiration

It’s nearly hard to believe Wie made her own debut in The Tournament Formerly Known as The Dinah Shore 14 years ago.

“She must have been nervous today, but she carried herself really well and acted really mature beyond her years”.

Putting aside, she felt her overall game was starting to get back into the right shape for major golf.

“I was walking behind her on No. 1, and I’m like, ‘She’s really cute, ‘” Wie said. “She’s very calm and collected”.

Karine Icher of France fired a 5-under 67 to take the early lead.

The LPGA suspended play with half of the field still on the Dinah Shore Course when high winds swept through the Coachella Valley and hit Mission Hills Country Club at mid-afternoon.

Lucy Li, 14, walks in the footsteps of Michelle Wie in the first round of the ANA Inspiration. “I played the par-fives in 4 under today and that was the key to my round. She played really well”.

Wie was only 13 when she debuted at this tournament, then called the Kraft Nabisco Championship, in 2003 as one of the most touted teenagers in golf history.

The winds created a golf course that was not only unplayable but risky and play was suspended at 3.16pm and, although there was plenty of daylight remaining, play was eventually called off for the day at 4pm. After her U.S. Women’s Open appearance, Li didn’t rush into a lot of national events.

Wie and Li have a special connection from their U.S. Women’s Open appearances at Pinehurst in 2014.

“I just went up to her on the green and introduced myself and wanted to say hi”, Wie recalled Thursday. “They were just like, ‘Damn, she’s big.’ You know?” “I was walking behind her on one”.

After the round, Li might dive into her Algebra II homework, or maybe she’ll pick up her current read, the acclaimed “Team of Rivals”. At the U.S. Women’s Amateur a year ago, Li described the 13-time major victor as a “great psychologist, very philosophical”.

Ariya who needs to win this week to claim the No 1 position from Lydia Ko (on the condition that Ko must finish below top four) committed a bogey on the 13 th hole for over with 11 more holes to finish on Friday. Although she plays sparingly on this side of the Pacific, Seong won the U.S. Women’s Amateur and the U.S. Girls’ Junior tournaments past year. “I just remember being super young and being paired with Ai Miyazato and just being like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m playing with her, it’s so cool.’ It was awesome”.

“I don’t think she needs advice”, Wie said. Just two golfers playing an opening round, and both playing well.

Icher had seven birdies in an outstanding opening round.