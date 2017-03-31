PM ‘disrespecting’ drought-hit farmers of TN: Rahul

“It is 17 days since Jantar Mantar in New Delhi has been the epicentre of Tamil Nadu farmers” agitation.

“PM Modi has given debt relief to richest people in the country, why not for people who have built this country, the farmers”, Rahul said after meeting the agitating farmers.

He further said people of Tamil Nadu deserve to be heard by the Prime Minister and the fact that the latter is disrespecting farmers is not acceptable to the people of India. “If government aid has not reached them, we will give Rs.25,000 each”.

Their demand for farm loan waiver and drought relief, however, is yet to be met with. The farmers holding a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital told us that all the farmers had rats in their hands just to demonstrate to the government that at the end of the day they will not have anything to eat, no rice or lentils and the last option will be to eat rats. Crops have dried and there is no water. The Central Government has not responded so far.

Last week, the Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, other Union ministers such as Nirmala Sitharaman and Pon Radhakrishnan met a delegation of representatives from Neduvasal as they addressed their concerns about the project’s impact on soil, agricultural land and contamination of ground water table. “We welcome Rahul Gandhi’s intervention and request him to save our lives and the fate of Tamil Nadu”, said Iyyakannu, following the Congress Vice President’s visit. Although the Centre assured the Opposition MPs that the coverage of crop insurance was being increased, it stopped short of giving an assurance on the demand for a waiver. But they are adamant to sit in dharna till all their demands are met by the Centre. It is grossly inadequate.

Stating that 200 persons have committed suicide in the drought-hit state, he said the woes and miseries of farmers were increasing.