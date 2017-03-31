Podolski captains Germany on farewell against England

The match had the feel of a testimonial at times, with Podolski retiring from global football after friendly, and it was a fitting end to his Germany career in Dortmund.

For England, the defeat was only their second in 17 away games, but Southgate will consider it a chance missed against a Germany side missing a number of stars including Manuel Neuer, Jerome Boateng, Mesut Ozil, Sami Khedira and Julian Draxler.

Speaking after the game, the Galatasaray striker revealed the England number one had complimented him on his finish, saying: “It was a f**king brilliant shot – awesome!”

“God or whoever gave me a left foot and it has served me well over the years”.

On the occasion of his 130th and final appearance for Die Mannshaft, Podolski signed off by scoring the only goal of the game – a 69th-minute dazzler that rocketed into Joe Hart’s left-hand top corner… Up until the goal, which was a fairy tale for Lukas Podolski, we had by far the better chances and I don’t really remember them creating a good one at all. “We experienced many disappointments but also the greatest triumph that you can experience as a player or coach, the World Cup win in 2014”.

Right performance, wrong result “I was pleased with the performance”.

Manager Gareth Southgate though, was impressed, particularly with the way his team performed in a 3-4-2-1 formation. “But they took their chances”.

Southgate also got the chance to give Michael Keane his chance on the global stage, and the young defender did not disappoint.

Coming off the pitch to receive his rightful accolades and a standing ovation from the home crowd, the PA system at Borussia Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion played an iconic tune from the hit film Gladiator.

Podolski captained the world champions to their first win over old rivals England on home soil since 1987.

“There is a lot for me to improve on, I enjoyed the system”.

“We thought about substituting him earlier but at half-time he told us he wanted to play for longer”.

“We’ve also got some intelligent footballers in there, and it’s pleasing for me, because I think we needed that ability, and we showed it”. He has scored 48 worldwide goals but also, according to Loew, contributed to the team’s morale and spirit through his infectious good humor and easy-going nature.