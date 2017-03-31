Police say body found in NSW flood

The rain has been caused by the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Debbie clashing with a cold front.

Authorities on Friday told nearly 20,000 people to evacuate to higher ground as driving rain in hinterland and coastal areas either side of the Queensland state capital, Brisbane, swelled rivers to record heights across the region.

That figure is more than double the monthly March average of 217.6mm for the town of Murwillumbah, where residents were ordered to evacuate the CBD and the east of the town in the early hours of Friday.

Flooding in Murwillumbah on March 30, 2017.

Residents in the Northern NSW town of Lismore are being urged to evacuate immediately as flood waters continue to rise.

Further south in Lismore, the State Emergency Service said the situation was “very, very serious” as the levee created to protect the city cracked and was breached by the floods about 4am on Friday.

Major flooding is forecast along the Tweed River with levels predicted to be similar to 2001 and 2008 floods, after nearly 400 millimetres of rain fell in 24 hours over the Tweed River valley.

Lismore has been hit hard, with the State Emergency Service (SES) warning there may have been fatalities caused by the flooding.

“It’s never happened, 12 years now the levee’s stood there and kept out major and minor floods”, he said. Some parts of the swollen Richmond River will not peak until Saturday afternoon.

Further north in Queensland, the popular tourist city of Gold Coast and other nearby regions were also inundated by water.

The Lismore mayor said people had been caught off guard, and the city is in uncharted territory.

There was chaos in the state’s southwest when nearly 500mm of rain fell in 24 hours yesterday about the Gold Coast, which was also buffeted by destructive 125kh/h wind gusts.

In NSW, Couchy Creek in the upper Tweed near the Queensland border appears to be the wettest spot in the state, with about 780 millimetres of rain for the event, the bureau said.

More than 100 homes and businesses have been flooded in low-lying areas of the Logan area in south-east Queensland as the Albert and Logan Rivers swell to unprecedented levels.

“There could be people overnight that perished in that flood, we don’t know at this stage”, he told ABC television on Friday.

The SES conducted 37 rescues yesterday, mostly in Lismore.

That’s despite authorities warning people to stay out of the floodwater, because well, there might be sharks lurking underneath – if the threat of drowning in fast moving water wasn’t enough of a threat.

“The south side is underwater”, she said.

“It will be peaking this morning later in the morning”. Normally you get a shower, you get a heavy fall. Upper Springbrook in the Gold Coast hinterland recorded 789mm of water during Thursday, the Bureau of Meteorology said. Large parts of the region have gone under as heavy rainfall pelted the northern coast.

The centre of the ex-tropical cyclone was over the Gold Coast about midnight and is expected to retreat south-eastwards and offshore this afternoon.