President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House on March 17, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Even though Trump had graced the country with his presence, he did not want Americans to forget that Germany owes the U.S. vast sums of money for the protection it provides Germany.

Few political personalities are as different as those of U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

A day after hosting German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House, President Trump said Saturday that Germany owes “vast sums of money” to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Trump had lashed out at the media in a Saturday morning tweet over its view of the Merkel meeting.

Trump said many countries owe “vast sums of money” but he declined to identify Germany as one of the nations.

According to a 2016 report of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), Germany placed ninth in the list of global military powers, having spent $39.4 billion on defense in 2015.

Rick Ledgett in a BBC interview dismissed Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano’s comments last week that sources told him former President Obama used Britain’s GCHQ to spy on Trump.

Trump was referring to a long-term effort by the NSA to bug Merkel’s phones, going back as early as 2002 – before she was even elected chancellor.

That claim was later repeated by White House spokesman Sean Spicer, and then by Trump himself, who has stood by it even after denials from a series of top U.S. political and law-enforcement officials, as well as the British. Although, the look on Merkel’s face would suggest that she’d rather not have anything in common with Trump.

On economic issues, Merkel attempted to project a conciliatory approach.

However at the start of the news conference, Mrs Merkel sought to break the ice, saying it was “much better to talk to one another than about one another”.

That appeared to be far from the case on Friday, when the veteran German leader arrived hoping to reverse a chill in relations after Trump had said during his campaign a year ago that her decision to allow refugees into Germany was a “catastrophic mistake” and suggested she was “ruining Germany”.