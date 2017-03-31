President Trump Signs Executive Order On Climate Change

Since this is America in 2017, and a corrupt pathological liar is living in the White House, it isn’t breaking news, or this author’s opinion, to reiterate again that Donald Trump is a lying con man who easily duped yet another bunch of backwater conservatives into falling for a rash of lies. As a result, the country is moving away from coal and investing billions in renewable energy. We’re ending the theft of American prosperity and reviving our beloved economy. The miners told me about the attacks on their jobs. I made them this promise.

“And anything that we do to keep saying that coal is continuing or could come back and provide as many jobs as it once did is false”. “This executive order is not going to save coal because coal loses to cheap natural gas”.

The order will curb the enforcement of a number of climate regulations, in an effort, the Trump administration says, to prioritize American jobs above addressing climate change. Also, because the Supreme Court had put the President’s plan on hold over a year ago, it has never been put into effect.

For Brunsak and his wife, the mountain of science proving the downsides of coal are irrelevant when weighed against what his mining job has provided for their family. It did not make America dependent on foreign energy. And it did not create expensive electricity to punish American families in coal country.

Over the past eight years, every time the Obama administration wrote a new rule to cut coal pollution, Brunsak and his colleagues felt one step closer to getting laid off. This is another fact that the coal industry, out-of-work coal miners, and Donald Trump all knew to be a fact. Trump, who has called global warming a “hoax” invented by the Chinese, said during his campaign that he would kill Obama’s climate plans and bring back coal jobs.

“The mines that are staying open are using more mechanization”. Find people to run against Trump-supporting incumbents-either rational Republicans to primary them from the left, Democrats to oppose them in the general election, or both.

To understand just how unsafe the CPP and coal leasing moratorium were, simply look at the numbers.

But the move comes at a time when utility companies decisively favor fuel sources other than coal for new power plants, especially cheap and abundant natural gas and renewable energy, favored by policies to promote wind and solar at the worldwide, federal and state level.

The problem I see is that many coal-fired plants are switching over to cleaner-burning natural gas.

Although Mr Trump has yet to decide to formally withdraw his country from the accord, experts said that by rolling back the policies needed to meet American commitments, the United States essentially announced that it would not comply, regardless of whether the nation remains a signatory or not. According to a noted Harvard energy economist, Robert N. Stavins, “We don’t import coal”.

Flanked by coal miners and coal company executives, Trump proclaimed his “Energy Independence” executive order at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

While world leaders, scientists, and policy makers expressed outrage and skepticism about the president’s move, they also vowed to step up and increase climate change mitigation in the absence of US leadership.

Indiana’s coal communities saw the CPP for exactly what it was: a thinly veiled assault on their livelihood – and one that would cripple an already reeling industry while providing little environmental benefit.

“This is politically symbolic, as it will show that the Obama legacy on climate can be deleted”, he added.