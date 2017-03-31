President Trump Slams Freedom Caucus

The statement quickly earned a rebuke from a senior member of his own party. Sen.

Trump’s tweet targeted those conservatives, saying they “will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team”, and threatening to “fight” them in the 2018 midterm elections. Trump tweeted on Thursday morning.

“They couldn’t get the votes in the house on this particular bill so we move on, I don’t think that is the right approach”. “I share (the) frustration”. I’ve been saying for a while that President Trump is not really a traditional Republican. “And that’s not, that’s hardly a conservative thing”.

He maintains members had and “artificial time line” of three weeks to digest a major part of the economy, and he’s still committed to repealing more regulations than the House bill did.

Ryan tells journalists: “It’s very understandable the president is frustrated we haven’t gotten to where we need to go, because this is something we all said we would do”. Last week, 40% of Republicans and 43% of Trump voters thought this Congress would accomplished more than usual. Today, during the ongoing hearings on Russian Federation collusion in the presidential election, a senior fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s program on national security said, “This past week we observed social media accounts discrediting Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, hoping to further foment unrest inside United States democratic institutions”. Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with senators Thursday to discuss bipartisan criminal justice reform.

Corker tweeted Thursday, “We have come a long way in our country when the speaker of one party urges a president NOT to work with the other party to solve a problem”. Trump could seek out and support primary challengers to the freedom caucus members, or travel to their districts to rally their supporters.

Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows admitted Trump’s tweet makes their hope for health-care reform more hard. Sarah Sanders, a spokeswoman, said, “The tweet speaks for itself”.

The White House accused the conservative group of moving the goalposts during negotiations and Trump has called out the caucus publicly over the weekend as well.

The caucus contributed to the humiliating failure of the GOP health care bill that would have replaced Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

His vote won over Mary Broecker, president of the Oldham County Republican Women’s Club and a strong proponent of a full-blown repeal of the 2010 law.

The attack follows an earlier 140-character missive aimed at both the Freedom Caucus and Democrats.

Nonetheless, senior White House officials have been meeting conservative figures over the past few days in a bid to forge a way forward for the plan, as well as sounding-out support for other legislative proposals under consideration by the Trump administration such as tax reform.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said Thursday that she would like the House to bring the bill back.

“I think he’s going to be a great president”, Broecker said.

The White House refused to comment Thursday on whether the president was suggesting that he would oppose members of the House Freedom Caucus in the upcoming primary for opposing the Obamacare fix and replace plan. Dick Durbin of IL, the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, told MSNBC Thursday. Trump did not offer specifics, and White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Wednesday said Trump’s comments came during a “light-hearted” moment.

But Ryan said that wouldn’t be a good outcome for the GOP.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I know that we’re all going to make a deal on health care.

“We’ve been hearing repeal-and-replace for seven years and finally we get control, and they say, ‘Let’s just kind of fix it, ‘” said 31-year-old Justin Wasson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who runs a small business.