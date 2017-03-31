Price Mover of Last Trading Day: Microsoft Corporation’s (MSFT)

In the liquidity ratio analysis; quick ratio for most recent quarter was 2.00 while current ratio for time period was 2.00. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current year. These analysts and investment firms use various valuation methods to decide a price target for a stock.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Economic Planning Group Inc. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 507.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 101.2% in the third quarter. Inc. now owns 63,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 48,929 shares in the last quarter. Takes Position in Microsoft Co. Puplava Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 17,144 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Wunderlich boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) added 0.28% to reach $65.47 in the previous trading session. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,422,310 shares. The Stock now has the market capitalization of $503.68 Billion, P/E (price to earnings ttm) of 30.74 and Weekly volatility of 1.20% and monthly volatility of 1.09% respectively.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s distance from 200 day simple moving average is 11.28 percent, its distance from 50 day simple moving average is 2.14 percent, while its distance from 20 day simple moving average is 1.17 percent. It’s now trading about -0.34% below its 52-week high.

In recent action, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has made a move of +0.82% over the past month, which has come on weak relative transaction volume. The company is estimating to achieve earnings per share (EPS) growth of 41.90% in this year and the earnings per share (EPS) growth expected to be 9.38% in the next year. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $26.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. We would note that analysts seem to be projecting earnings, on average, for this quarter in the range of $0.41 to $0.46. That value represents a market adjusting for revenues that have been growing by 1.24 % on a quarterly year/year basis as of the company’s last quarterly report. From a summary standpoint, we track the median one-year price target among 27 analysts covering the company at $42.00. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is now 73.59%.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has a market capitalization of 504.53 Billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.56 target price on the stock.in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock, after opening at $65.12, closed at $65.47 by scoring 0.28%. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Also, Director William H. Gates III sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th.

In a transaction on 2017-03-23, the company’s EVP, GC and Secretary BLOCK ARTHUR R sold 20,572 company shares for 762190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $490,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,422.80.