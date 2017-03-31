Prison for husband who killed wife during drunk driving sex

The pair was having sex when Notebaert drove into a canal. According to The Palm Beach Post, the couple’s auto hit the canal bank “so hard. the SUV went airborne for 30 feet”.

Notebaert was driving when he was pulled over and the couple “got intimate”, Palm Beach Post reported.

The 33-year-old told the court their evening out had marked their first night on the town since the birth of their second child.

Notebaert eventually got back on the rode with his wife in his lap and claims the next thing thing he remembers is waking up in the vehicle next to her dead body.

The Daily Mail reported that in February, Matthew entered a guilty plea to vehicular homicide and driving under the influence while causing injury to a person or property. His wife died at the scene.

Unfortunately, Matthew chose to get behind the wheel for the ride home with a reported blood-alcohol level of.149 – nearly twice the legal limit – and active THC (marijuana) in his system. He had marijuana in his system.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Notebaert’s and his wife had just left a country music concert on the night of March 9, 2014.

Her father Mike Stacey called on the judge to give his son-in-low the “maximum allowable sentence”, according to reports.

But friends of Amanda’s and her aunt disagreed, reportedly saying that Amanda would not have wanted her husband to go to jail, and noting that the couple had been “madly in love”.

Prosecutors, however, felt the 10-year minimum recommended sentence was too harsh and recommended a seven-year term.

“This isn’t your first chance”, Judge Johnson told Notebaert, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Once released from prison he will serve two years probation with conditions including having his licence suspended for ten years and undergoing random alcohol and drug testing. “You’ve been to jail before, you’ve been on probation”, Johnson said according to the Post, adding: “You failed your wife, you failed your children and you failed all your family that is here today”.

Matthew Notebaert teared up in court on Wednesday as he told Circuit Judge Laura Johnson how much he missed his wife, Amanda Notebaert.