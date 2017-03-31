Putin denies election meddling, is defiant on Navalny crackdown

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he would be ready to meet with US President Donald Trump at the upcoming summit of Arctic countries in Finland, if the talks are properly prepared.

“We will support this work”, the Russian president said.

It was revealed this week that there had been a meeting between Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and controversial Russian businessman Sergey Gorkov, with the former set to appear at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in relation to the meeting.

Northern Sea Route will become a year-round artery in the near future, RF President Vladimir Putin said when speaking at the fourth global forum The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has publicly denied interfering with the United States’ 2016 presidential election.

“All those things are fictional, illusory and provocations, lies”, Putin continued. “If it happens we would be glad to participate and I would be glad to attend”, Putin said, according to CNBC.

Putin is likely to seek a further six years as president in elections next March, though he hasn’t officially said he’ll run.

Speaking upon the Ukrainian issue, Putin noted that he was hoping for the aspiration of the new United States administration to resolve regional crises. Mark Warner said Putin “ordered a deliberate campaign carefully constructed to undermine our election”.

Putin noted that some political forces in the United States are exploiting the anti-Russia sentiment to improve their position within the country. “We also know very well the chaos caused by such events in our neighbor, Ukraine”.

In 2015, Russian Federation submitted a revised bid for vast territories in the Arctic, to the United Nations, claiming 1.2 million square kilometers (over 463,000 square miles) of the Artic sea shelf, extending more than 350 nautical miles (about 650 kilometers) from the shore.

More than 1,000 people were arrested in Moscow on Sunday during an anti-corruption protest, one of the largest unauthorised rallies to take place during Putin’s 17 years in power as president or prime minister.

Finland will begin its role as chair of the Arctic Council in May.

Speaking during the visit, Putin said: “Natural resources, which are of paramount importance for the Russian economy, are concentrated in this region”. If you would like to discuss another topic, look for a relevant article.

“As the new administration now continues to shape its foreign policy and national security strategy, I truly believe it is critical for them to include human rights and democracy as elements of any broader engagement of any country in the world”.