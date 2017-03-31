Putin Denies Intention to Wage a War or Compete with US

He also claimed: “Russia’s President Vladimir Putin ordered a deliberate campaign carefully constructed to undermine our election”.

The groundless accusations of Russia’s alleged meddling into the United States election were again addressed later during the forum, with Putin firmly dismissing them.

Putin said: “Read my lips: No”.

30 de marzo de 2017, 13:23Moscow, Mar 30 (Prensa Latina) Russia in no way wants to wage a war or compete with the United States, the country with the largest military expenditures in the world, President Vladimir Putin said today at an worldwide forum on the Artic.

Repeating his hope that the current frosty relationship between Moscow and Washington would soon start to thaw, Putin once again rejected any notion that the Kremlin had interfered in last year’s United States election.

All these stories are fictional, illusory and provocations, lies. Speaking at the International Arctic Forum in Arkhangelsk, Russia, on 30 March, the Russian leader told moderator Geoff Cutmore of the CNBC that people who believe that climate issues are not the result of green house gasses “may not be at all silly”.

Putin wasn’t bashful about telling the forum his opinions on why the American media, and USA government officials, have become obsessed with tying the Trump administration with Russian influence.

Putin warned that the attempt of some US political forces to bring US-Russian relations to the point of “Caribbean crisis” [October missile crisis] is a huge mistake. “As for Ukraine, we know that the U.S. and some other countries think that the worse relations are between Russian Federation and Ukraine, the better it is for them, because it weakens Russian Federation and prevents integration processes that could strengthen Russian Federation, particularly in the economic sphere”, TASS cited Putin as saying.

Allegations about the contacts have emerged as part of a broader investigation into what the US intelligence community has said was Russian-sponsored hacking of Democratic email accounts and subsequent leaks of information to undermine the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Richard Burr, R-N.C., provided an update Wednesday of the committee’s investigation into activities Russia might have taken to alter or influence the 2016 elections and whether there were any campaign contacts with Russian government officials that might have interfered with the election process.

“We can see what is happening, the president is being prevented from carrying out his policies”, Putin said of Trump.

Burr has said that so far, the Senate committee has requested 20 individuals to be interviewed. Otherwise how can they work?

Earlier in the day Putin saw via video link an ice-breaking tanker docking for the first time at Russia’s Arctic port of Sabetta to test a new route that could open the ice-bound Arctic Ocean to ships carrying oil and liquefied gas. The United States diplomats are allowed to interact freely with representatives of major Russian organizations and government, Putin said, but the Russian ambassadors are given no such leeway.

Mr Burr added that Russians are trying to influence elections in Europe as well.