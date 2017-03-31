Putin Denies Russia Meddled in US Election: ‘Watch My Lips – No’

Speaking at an Arctic forum in northern Russian city of Arkhangelsk, Putin also said Russia’s shipping and energy projects in the Arctic were guided by the principle that they should do no harm to the environment.

He dismissed such claims as “lies” and “provocations”, saying the contacts that Russian diplomats made in the United States were just part of their routine work.

Russian President and outdoorsman Vladimir Putin is off on another adventure, visiting the cave of Arctic Pilots Glacier on the Russian island of Alexandra Land.

Putin also took a swipe at the sanctions imposed on Russian business leaders by President Barack Obama in retaliation against Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said he was “confident” Russia did not interfere in last year’s USA election, quoting a former American president’s infamous promise to do so.

The U.S. intelligence community has stated that Putin had ordered an “influence campaign” created to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

“We are seeing what’s going on”.

The Itar-Tass news agency reported that Putin said any eventual meeting with Trump must be well-prepared in advance. Putin hopes that the situation will normalize, “the sooner, the better”.

“We hear these endless and groundless accusations of some kind of interference”.

Burr and Warner have pledged cooperation with each other on the committee’s probe of Russia’s influence during the campaign, distancing themselves from the fractured House intelligence committee’s investigation that has been fraught with partisanship.

Trump’s son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner is to face a congressional panel over his contacts with Russian state bank executives a year ago that Moscow has dismissed as “normal business” for the banks.

The quote was not, in fact, said by Reagan but by George H.W. Bush during the 1988 Republican National Convention when he told Americans, “Read My lips: No new taxes“.

For emphasis, he pronounced the last word in English.

The Russian president said that he hopes that the USA will take the path of cooperation. Those who say the opposite lie and engage in provocations that certain forces subsequently use “for the domestic political agenda” in Washington in the interests of certain political forces, the goal of which is to consolidate their own positions inside the United States.

“Do we want to bring the situation to what it was during the Cuban Missile Crisis of the 1960s?”

“Where do people behaving in such an irresponsible way want to take us all?”

“While contacts of the Russian ambassador to the U.S. are limited, any of his meetings is given a hostile reception or is seen as some espionage move”. “What is the ambassador there for? He’s there to speak to people, to maintain contacts with the political elite, with businessmen, with members of the House and the Senate, with administration officials”.

Speaking upon the Ukrainian issue, Putin noted that he was hoping for the aspiration of the new U.S. administration to resolve regional crises. “We should take notice”, Putin said, making Niinisto laugh out loud.

Putin said such meetings were normal. Wyden said fishy real estate deals and money laundering might mean that the “Russian government may be only a step or two away” from American institutions. Including our officials. How can they work otherwise? “Of course they do”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has responded angrily to claims that the Kremlin attempted to influence the result of the USA election last November, referring to them as “fictional, illusory, provocations and lies”. “We were at the same time able to almost double our country’s GDP over the same period”, he said.

“Only by pooling efforts can we efficiently combat terrorism”, Putin said. “When it’s over, I hope we decide on holding a meeting” with Trump.

No date has been set for Tillerson to travel to Russian Federation.

Putin suggested a double standard exists between how the USA and Russian Federation treat each other’s diplomats.

Putin recalled that the same tactic was used at the beginning of the Arab Spring, which triggered a chain of sanguinary events in the region and was one of the factors behind the government coup in Ukraine.

The rallies marked the largest public show of discontent in years, casting an open challenge to the Russian leader a year before he faces re-election.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at a press conference during the G20 summit meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia on Friday, September 6, 2013.

The Arctic Council, a high-level intergovernmental forum set up in 1996, consists of Russia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, and the United States.

“I believe Finland suits this objective well, and Helsinki is a very convenient platform to organise an event like this”, Putin was quoted by the RT online, when asked if he thought a meeting between him and Trump was possible in Finland.

“Russia sees no potential for conflicts in the Arctic Region”, he said.

