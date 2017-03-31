Putin ready to meet Trump in Finland if it hosts summit

“They try to accuse us of some sort of aggressive behavior”. Putin asked, during an Arctic forum in the Russian city of Arkhangelsk.

That defense continued into his presidency when he was pressed on Fox News about Putin’s human rights abuses and responded: “What, do you think our country’s so innocent?” Putin asked, without accusing anyone in particular.

WASHINGTON – Experts on national security painted a sinister picture for senators examining Russian meddling in the 2016 election, detailing the worldwide impact of fake news, smear campaigns and even killings they say could have ties to the Kremlin. I expect that it will extend to other regions of the world, said Putin at the Arctic Territory Forum in Arjanguelsk. However, the contacts of our diplomats in the United States are limited.

Ryan continued: ‘The world’s super power, the American government needs to do everything we possibly cannot only to undercut what they’re trying to do but to uncover what they’re trying to do and help our allies prevent it from happening’.

Russian Federation hoped for a thaw in relations with the United States after Donald Trump’s election, but that was dashed by the congressional investigation of possible links between The Trump Campaign and Russian Federation.

“All those things are fictional, illusory and provocations, lies”, he said, according to CNBC.

The Russian leader believes that attempts to worsen relations between Russia and the US are a big mistake.

“Changes in the ice situation and the availability of new up-to-date vessels makes it an nearly year-round artery, at least, it will become one in the near future”. “All these are used for domestic American political agendas. Where do people behaving in such an irresponsible way want to take us all, including the American people”.

Putin expressed a willingness to improve Russia’s relations with the USA as the new administration settles into position. “People who beheve themselves so recklessly, what are they leading us to?” But one administration official said the White House has not confirmed whether Trump will attend the summit. We do not prevent it, on the contrary, we encourage it, he commented. “I am very fortunate and very grateful to be here today”, he said.

He added that he was ready to work with the new U.S. presidential administration on fighting Islamic State in Syria. “And we aren’t interfering in any way”. But the timing “depends to a large extent on the American side”.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny – who has announced plans to run for president next year – called for Russians to take to the streets after he published a report accusing Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of controlling a property empire through a murky network of non-profit organisations.

In 2014, the European Union and the United States introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the internal crisis in Ukraine. “Welcome, and we will help them”.

“Only by pooling efforts can we efficiently combat terrorism”, Putin said. “Still, in some sensitive areas, such as the cooperation in Syria, despite all the statements, the real cooperation is growing, deepening, expanding”, he said.