Le Pen, France’s far-right presidential candidate who has called for closer ties with Putin, met him in Moscow last week just a month before the first round of the election there, with the Russian president stressing that the Kremlin does not meddle in her country’s politics.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was ready to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Arctic nations summit in Finland, but the event should be well-prepared.

The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate intelligence committee accused Russian Federation on Thursday of mounting a campaign of “propaganda on steroids” seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, and listed several areas of concern about possible links to Republican Donald Trump’s campaign. He said all this is used “for America’s domestic political agenda”.

“Do we want to completely cut diplomatic relations?”

Putin suggested that the upheaval in Washington eventually will die down and he will meet personally with Trump.

“We consider appeals of this sort to be purely politicized questions with the goal of putting some kind of pressure on the internal political life of the country”, Putin said.

In 2014, the European Union and the United States introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow’s alleged involvement in the internal crisis in Ukraine.

Some forces in the USA are playing the Russian card in order to strengthen their political position, Putin noted, adding that lies, fake news and provocations concerning Russia are being used “in the USA domestic political battle”.

Speaking upon the Ukrainian issue, Putin noted that he was hoping for the aspiration of the new USA administration to resolve regional crises.

“We are in a whole new realm around cyber that provides opportunity for huge, huge threats to our basic democracy”, Warner said.

During the campaign, Trump variously said he did “have a relationship” with Putin and had interacted with the Russian president’s “people” during visits to Moscow, including during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant held there. “We will support this work”, the Russian president said.

He added that he was ready to work with the new U.S. presidential administration on fighting Islamic State in Syria.

The G20 summit of world powers is set to convene in the northern German city of Hamburg in early July and both United States and Russian leaders are expected to attend. The Russian president wondered and expressed hope in achieving the normalization of relations someday.