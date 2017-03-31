R Ashwin has a dig at Brad Hodge after public apology

Former Australian worldwide Brad Hodge Thursday apologised over suggestions firebrand Indian captain Virat Kohli pulled out of a Test match to save himself for the Indian Premier League. In the absent of Kohli, ABD might led the side.

The series was mired in controversies with one following another.

Indian opener Lokesh Rahul, who hit two half-centuries in the deciding Dharamsala Test against Australia, on Thursday jumped 11 places to a career-high rank of 11th in the latest ICC chart for Test batsmen.

“Keeping that in mind, I take this opportunity to apologise to the people of India, cricket fans, the Indian national cricket team and particularly Kohli for my previous comments. Look, we know it’s a cash rich tournament, there’s some money up for grabs”, he added.

Cricket Australia today lauded captain Steve Smith for his “honesty and gracious comments” at the end of a bitterly-fought Test series against India and also hailed the resilience and determination shown by the side.

Australian media labelled Indian skipper Virat Kohli “classless” and childish yesterday after his provocative comments at the end of a hard-fought but incendiary Test series. But it was here that we saw a fascinating contrast in how India operated without Kohli in the middle, turning a couple of apparent weaknesses into the strengths that sealed the series. That’s always been the case.

“I’ll tell you one thing, this is my sixth (Gabba) Test and every year you guys seem to write that”, Lyon said in 2016 of the notion he’d be dropped for a quick at the Gabba.

“Smith quipped during Jadeja’s game-changing dig that ‘this’ll be his last Test for a while, they’re going away”.

Labelling Kohli an “egomaniac”, a headline in Sydney’s Daily Telegraph read, “Virat Kohli had to shake hands and move on after series win but he acted like a child”.

Tensions exploded after India evened the series in the second Test, when Kohli claimed Smith had “crossed the line” by trying to get help from his dressing room with the decision review system.

In response to the Pune defeat, Kohli clearly roused his men to be more outwardly combative on the field, resulting in a victory in pretty hot-tempered circumstances in the second Test. But during the final Test Gambhir said he had done nothing wrong and was being unfairly targeted. He instantly said five bowlers, because he understands the workload of the guys throughout the whole season and to keep pushing two guys to take wickets for you regularly is a bit unfair when the body is exhausted and it has taken a toll.

“Taking someone individually or blaming someone individually or personally is something which should not work.it’s very immature”.